Actively-managed funds eye Tesla developments

Actively-managed funds would need to secure client approvals to hold Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) if the company were to go private, reports Reuters.

"Our inclination is that if we could go private with him, we would, but it’s complicated,” said one large Tesla investor.

The fund wildcard also adds to the difficulty in gauging how much funding would be needed be Elon Musk to buy out current Tesla holders.

Major Tesla holder Fidelity cut its stake during Q2 by 21% to just under 11.2M shares.