China economic reads slightly below expectations

Economists received an early indication on the impact of dueling tariffs in China with the arrival of a couple of key reports. The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that retail sales rose 8.8% in July vs. 9.0% consensus and 9.0% prior. Retail sales growth in China hasn't been in double-digits since April. Industrial production rose 6.0% during the month to miss the consensus expectation for a 6.3% gain and the 6.0% pace recorded in June.

ETFs: FXI, YINN, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, CHIX, TDF, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YAO, YXI, KGRN, FLCH, WCHN