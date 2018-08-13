Icahn drops opposition to Cigna/Express Scripts deal

Carl Icahn is dropping his opposition to the $54B takeover of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by Cigna (NYSE:CI).

Noting that two proxy advisers had come in with support for the deal, Icahn says he won't solicit proxies against the deal from Cigna shareholders, pointing also to shareholder overlap between the companies.

He had called the deal a travesty, but launched public opposition after the record date, making it hard to recruit help, and had just a 0.56% stake in Cigna (and a short position in Express Scripts).

Along with Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, Glenview Capital Management came out in support of the deal last week.