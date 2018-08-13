SoftBank names Townsend as chief legal officer

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is adding Robert Townsend as chief legal officer and senior VP.

Townsend also takes the role of SoftBank Group International.

The moves are effective Sept. 17. He'll set up in Silicon Valley for the company and report to Masayoshi Son and Marcelo Claure.

Townsend is currently co-chair of the Global M&A Practice Group at Morrison & Foerster. He worked closely with SoftBank on recent acquisitions including the proposed Sprint/T-Mobile merger and SoftBank's acquisitions of ARM Holdings and Sprint Nextel.