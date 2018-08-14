MSCI makes 18 additions, four deletions in ACWI index

MSCI has added 18 securities to the ACWI Index, its flagship global equity index, and deleted four.

With its latest quarterly review, lMSCI is implementing the second step of partial inclusion of China A shares in the MSCI China Index.

The only addition in the MSCI World Index is Showa Denko KK (OTCPK:SHWDY); shares are currently down 0.6% in Japan. Meanwhile, the three biggest additions to ACWI by market cap are China Shenhua A (OTCPK:CSUAY; China Shenhua is down 1.4% in Hong Kong); China United Network A ( up 0.2% in Shanghai); and Hengli Petrochemical A ( down 0.1% in Shanghai).

In South Korea, LG Uplus joins the index; it's currently up 0.6% in Busan. In India, Page Industries joins; it's up 4% on the BSE.

Other Chinese additions: Avic Shenyang A ( down 1.4% in Shanghai); Baozun ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN); Country Garden Services ( up 2.4% in Hong Kong); GD Power Development A ( down 3.8% ); Greentown Service Group ( down 3.3% ); Hua Hong Semiconductor ( down 10% ); Nari Technology A ( up 0.3% ); Shandong Linglong A ( +0.9% ); TCL Corp A ( -0.4% ); Yonyou Network A ( down 2.9% ); and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF, OTCPK:ZTCOY; up 5.5% in Hong Kong).

In Greece, Motor Oil Hellas is added (OTCPK:MOHCY; down 0.6% in Athens); making room via deletion in Greece is FF Group.

Other deletions: In Japan, Suruga bank (OTCPK:SUGBY; up 0.8% in Japan); in Indonesia, AKR Corporindo (OTCPK:PKCPY, OTC:PKCPF; down 6.4% in Jakarta); and in India, Vankanjee ( down 10% ).

All moves are effective at the close of Aug. 31.