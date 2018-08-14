Fire concern prompts South Korea to ban 20,000 BMWs

South Korea's government said it would ban about 20,000 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) vehicles from streets after more than two dozen engine fires have ramped up public concerns.

BMW's Korean unit has apologized after some 27 engines burned between January and July.

About 106,000 diesel vehicles are subject to recall; the Transport Ministry's order affects about 20,000 BMW cars that are part of the recall but haven't yet received safety checks.

BMW trails only Mercedes in import sales in South Korea, and doubled sales last year from five years prior.

