Higher prices add to labor inflation pressure

Are higher wages a risk to the market as consumers get squeezed by price inflation? Consumer Edge Research checked in on consumer prices after last week's CPI report showed the strongest pace since February of 2012. Analyst David Schick noted that appliances and auto parts showed the most inflation in the last several years, while some firming up of inflation was seen with sports goods, household furnishings, and pet food/products.

Looking for deflation? Toys remain in a high single-digit downward price spiral in a negative trend for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Expect Walmart (NYSE:WMT) this week and Target (NYSE:TGT) next week to have plenty to say on the delicate balance between consumer prices and wage growth.