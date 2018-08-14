Japan industrial production measure revised up

Industrial production in Japan was revised up to a drop of 1.8% in June after the initial release showed a decline of 2.1%. The improved reading was tied to a lift from pharmaceutical and aircraft-related parts production.

The measure of factory and mines output was down 0.9% on a year-over-year view.

The two-month stretch of falling production marks the worst stretch for Japanese factories since 2016.

