Global stocks shake off Turkish currency jitters

The S&P 500 Index has a fighting chance to avoid recording its fifth straight decline as global markets shake off Turkish currency jitters.

In Asia, the Nikkei carved out a 1.2% gain after a lower yen set the stage for buying action. The Shanghai Composite in China finished the day 0.1% higher and South Korea's Kospi index edged up 0.2% . Australia's ASX 200, Taiwan's Taiex and New Zealand's NZX-50 were all in positive territory as while, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4% .

It's a positive session at midday in Europe as well, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.3% . Germany's DAX is 0.5% higher to lead the way, while U.K.'s FTSE is up 0.3% .