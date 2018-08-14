Crude oil prices track higher

Crude oil prices are slightly higher after import data is released out of China and Libya.

Along with the strong U.S. dollar, developments with Iran are still seen as the crucial factor in the oil patch. "If 1 million barrels per day or more of Iranian exports go AWOL, the current fragile supply-demand balance will be upended — potentially sending oil prices above the May peak," noted research firm PVM Oil Associates.

WTI crude oil futures +0.68% to $67.66/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.62% to $73.06/bbl.

