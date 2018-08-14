Coca-Cola takes stake in BodyArmor

A top exec with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) confirms that the company is acquiring a minority stake in BodyArmor in a deal that could allow for full ownership down the road.

Financial terms are expected to depend upon the level of BodyArmor sales and other performance measures.

Coca-Cola North America President Jim Dinkins told The Wall Street Journal that Coca-Cola will position BodyArmor as a premium drink above Powerade. The BodyArmor deal also positions Coca-Cola to turn up the competitive heat on PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) property Gatorade. Also in the mix, Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) has a minority stake and distribution deal with BodyArmor.