Expedia Group announces full ownership of AAE Travel Pte. Ltd.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has purchased AirAsia's remaining 25% equity interest in AAE Travel Pte. Ltd. for $60M, the joint venture formed by the two firms in March 2011 and in which Expedia Group has held 75% equity since 2015.

"AirAsia has been a fantastic partner for the past seven years, helping to establish Brand Expedia as a strong and increasingly locally relevant player in the Asia region," said Mark Okerstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, Expedia Group. "Acquiring full ownership of AAE Travel reflects our belief in the immense potential for us in the over $485 billion Asian travel market. This transaction unlocks better integration of our Brand Expedia Asia business into our core global travel platform, giving us even greater confidence in our ability to harness the huge growth potential that Asia represents."

Shares are up a fraction premarket.