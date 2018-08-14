McDonald's makes modernization push in Washington

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) announces that ~$126M will be invested in the state of Washington for the construction and modernization of more than 170 restaurants.

In total, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing $6B to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Washington.

The transformed restaurants will feature modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs and enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks. New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay are also part of the investments.

Source: Press Release