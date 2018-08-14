Zoetis prices $1.5B of senior notes

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) has agreed to sell $1.5B of senior notes, consisting of $300M floating rate senior notes due 2021, $300M of 3.250% senior notes due 2021, $500M of 3.900% senior notes due 2028 and $400M of 4.450% senior notes due 2048, in an underwritten public offering.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay $500M drawn under the 364-day revolving credit facility entered into on July 27, 2018, repay $500M issued under its commercial paper program, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on August 20.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.