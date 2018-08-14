Methanex signs natural gas supply agreements for its Chile operations from Argentine suppliers

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has signed agreements with Pan American Sur SA, Compañia General de Combustibles SA, Total Austral SA and Wintershall Energia SA for additional gas supply on an interruptible basis and subject to gas availability in Argentina for its Chile operations through to June 1, 2020.

John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex, commented, “We are very pleased to sign these agreements for additional gas supply for our Chile facilities. The ability to import natural gas from Argentina to Chile is a significant opportunity to support our operations in Chile. These agreements represent an important milestone to securing sufficient gas to underpin an ongoing two-plant operation by the end of the decade.”