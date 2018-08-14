MGM Resorts to lower stake in MGM Growth Properties

Execs with MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) reiterated yesterday at a Susquehanna conference that the company plans to lower its economic interest in MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) over the next three years to under 50% from a current level of 73%.

The casino operator plans to take down its MGP stake through additional MGP deals that it sits out or by selling MGP real estate for cash instead of units. MGM is looking to avoid an outright sale of the stake to avoid negative tax consequences, according to Susquehanna analyst Rachel Rothman.