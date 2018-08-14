Home Depot +2% after earnings smasher

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable sales increased 8.0% in Q2 to sail past the consensus estimate for a 6.5% gain. Comp sales were up 8.1% in the U.S. during the quarter.

Customer transactions were up 3.1% to 455.4M during the quarter, while the average ticket price increased 5.0% to $66.20.

Sales per square foot jumped 8.6% to $504.20.

Gross profit was 34.0% of sales, in-line with the consensus estimate.

"We were very pleased with our record Q2 sales and earnings. Not only did our seasonal business rebound from Q1, but our overall results exceeded our expectations," says Home Depot CEO Craig Menear.

Looking ahead, Home Depot expects full-year sale growth of 7.0% to top its guidance mark of 6.7% and the consensus estimate of 6.9%. EPS of $9.42 is anticipated vs. $9.46 consensus.

Shares of Home Depot are up 1.99% in premarket trading to $198.45.

