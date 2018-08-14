Coca-Cola sees upside with BodyArmor business

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) says it will acquire a minority ownership stake in BodyArmor.

The company says the deal will give BodyArmor the opportunity to gain access to the expansive Coca-Cola bottling system. The agreement is expected to create value for both companies in the sports performance and premium hydration categories.

The initial investment is uniquely structured to create value for both companies and allow Coca-Cola to increase its ownership stake in the future under defined terms.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

KO -0.28% premarket to $45.70.

Previously: Coca-Cola takes stake in BodyArmor (Aug. 14)

Source: Press Release