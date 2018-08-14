Confidence in the lodging sector

Susquehanna analyst Rachael Rothman says lodging companies struck an optimistic tone at a conference hosted by the firm.

"With all macroeconomic indicators better today than they were at the beginning of the year, and the 2019 group calendar off to a stronger start than 2018 was at this time last year, managements were optimistic that 2018 RevPAR trends could continue for the foreseeable future as the macroeconomic outlook remains solid and 2019 represents the peak in supply growth," she updates.

