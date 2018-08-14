Advance Auto Parts updates FY2018 outlook post Q2 earnings beat

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales rose 2.8% in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 20 bps to 43.7% primarily driven by an increase in supply chain costs, including higher transportation and fuel expenses.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 35 bps to 34.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 20 bps to 8.8%.

Store count -47 Y/Y to 5026.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $9.3B to $9.5B; Comparable-store sales: 0.0% to 1.5%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 7.5% to 7.8%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $180 to $220M; Free cash flow: Minimum $500M.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a $600M share repurchase program, replacing $500M share repurchase program authorized in May 2012, which had $415M remaining.

AAP + 0.80% premarket.

