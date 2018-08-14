Brinker posts positive same-store sales growth

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports same-store sales were up 0.6% in FQ4 vs. +1.0% consensus.

Chili's saw higher traffic and a positive mix-shift offset a lower level of pricing during the quarter. Maggiano's had solidly higher pricing, but a decline in traffic.

Restaurant margin came in at 15.9% of sales vs. 16.3% consensus and 17.0% a year ago. The company's cost of sales was up 40 bps Y/Y to 26.3% of total sales.

"We continue to gain momentum and improve overall business performance through effective execution of our traffic driving strategies to elevate food and service, increase convenience, and strengthen our value proposition," says Brinker CEO Wyman Roberts.

Shares of Brinker are inactive so far in the premarket session.