Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) initiated with Underweight rating and $3 (5% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) initiated with Overweight rating and $150 (+16%) price target at Barclays.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $35 (6% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $135 (9% upside) price target at Barclays.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) downgraded to Hold with a $38 (flat) price target at Canaccord Genuity.