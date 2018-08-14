Baozun -4.4% after Q2 beats, in-line guide

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) drops 4.4% premarket after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 35% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of RMB1.09B to 1.12B (consensus: RMB1.09B).

Q2 revenue breakdown: Product sales revenue was up 14% Y/Y to RMB577M. Services revenue was up 52% to RMB582.1M.

Operating expenses totaled RMB1.1B, up from RMB850.8M in last year’s quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB79.3M (+57% Y/Y). Operating margin was 6.8%, up from 5.7% last year.

Cash and equivalents totaled RMB726.5M at the end of the period.

Earnings call is scheduled for 7:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

