Global Net Lease closes on two acquisitions for combined $75.4M

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) buys a 145,000-square-foot, class A office building in Allen, TX, for $54M and a 669,000-square-foot industrial building in Akron, OH, for $21.4M.

The office building generates average GAAP cap rate of 7.36% and is net leased for 12 years to a subsidiary of the guarantor, NetScout Systems.

The industrial building is leased to the Rubbermaid division of Newell Brands, who is the guarantor. It was purchased at a price equal to an average GAAP cap rate of 7.43% with a remaining lease term of 10 years.

GNL funded the deals with borrowings under its revolving credit facility. It has closed on $236.4M in acquisitions YTD out of the $372.3M pipeline announced earlier this year.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Global Net Lease touches 52-week high after Q2 beat (Aug. 8)