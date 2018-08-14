Realm Therapeutics' lead candidate flunks mid-stage atopic dermatitis study; shares down 50% in London

Thinly traded nano cap Realm Therapeutics (RLM) is down 50% on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in response to its announcement that lead candidate PR022, a topical gel formulation of highly concentrated hypochlorous acid, failed to separate from vehicle (placebo) in a Phase 2 atopic dermatitis trial as measured by the percent change from baseline in an eczema rating scale called EASI.

The company says the data analysis is continuing and it will update investors in September on its plans. Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.