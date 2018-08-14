GDS -3% on mixed Q2, adjusted FY guide with upside revenue

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) drops 3.1% premarket after Q2 results that beat on revenue with a reported RMB637.51M (Capital IQ consensus: RMB586.78M) but missed on EPS with RMB0.29 (consensus: RMB0.53).

Adjusted FY18 guidance has upside revenue of RMB2.53B to 2.64B (consensus: RMB2.58B; was: RMB2.46B to 2.56B) and Adjusted EBITDA of RMB932M to 963M (was: RMB905M to 935M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

