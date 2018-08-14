Allegheny Tech CEO Harshman to retire, to be succeeded by Wetherbee

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) says Chairman, President and CEO Rcihard Harshman will retire, to be succeeded by Robert Wetherbee.

Harshman will hold all three positions until Jan. 1, continuing to serve as Executive Chairman until his retirement in conjunction with ATI’s May 9, 2019 annual meeting; he spent 41 years at the company and was Chairman and CEO since 2011 and President since 2010.

Wetherbee has been ATI’s executive VP for flat rolled products since 2014, after joining the company in 2010 to run the tungsten materials business; prior to joining ATI, he spent 29 years at Alcoa serving in a variety of operational leadership roles.

Diane Creel, who has been ATI's lead independent director since 2011, will become chairman following Harshman's retirement.