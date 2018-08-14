Facebook aqui-hires for interactive live videos

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) acqui-hires the seven-person team and tech behind Vidpresso, which makes it easier for live broadcasters to create interactive videos.

Vidpresso works with TV broadcasters and content publishers to make online videos interactive with on-screen social media comments and polling, graphics, and integrations with Facebook, Periscope, YouTube, and more.

The acquisition helps build out Facebook Live, which has 3.5B broadcasts to date and gain 6x as many interactions as traditional videos.

Vidpresso clients (including BuzzFeed, NBC, TED, and Nasdaq) will still be able to use the services for now.

Terms weren’t disclosed. Vidpresso had about $120K in private funding.

Sources: TechCrunch / Vidpresso announcement.