Nephros in-licenses technology for filtration system for treatment of renal disease

Nephros (OTCQB:NEPH) subsidiary Specialty Renal Products (SRP) inks an agreement with HemoCleanse Technologies for the global development and commercialization rights to a dialysate regeneration and filtration system for the treatment of renal disease.

The filtration system will be designed for use with the disposable tubing circuit used to provide continuous renal replacement therapy. It will also enable physicians to manage unstable acute injury patients by enabling slower ultrafiltration and solute removal.

SRP has agreed to be the manufacturer of record for licensors of the technology outside of renal disease.

Financial terms are not disclosed.