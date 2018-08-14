NIO blazes into the Chinese premium EV scene

While there's all kinds of Chinese automakers with big plans for the EV market, upstart NIO (NIO) appears to be a name that could break out of the pack.

NIO filed for a $1.8B IPO (placeholder amount) on the Nasdaq in what could be the largest filing ever in the U.S. for a Chinese automaker.

NIO is already backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, Chinese investment firm CITIC Capital and Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford through early funding rounds.

While NIO called out Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its SEC filing as a major competitor in the premium EV market, a well-funded NIO could also place some competitive pressure on Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VLKAY) and Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM). Mass-market volume players General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) also have some premium market goals in China that could be impacted by NIO at scale if the automaker drops down a segment or two with future models.

NIO's production models include the NIO ES8 all-electric SUV and NIO EP9. The company also has the NIO Eve autonomous concept model in the works.

NIO's F-1 filing shows the company is burning through cash at a high rate and needs the equity infusion, although some analysts still see value with the company's advanced auto tech and autonomous driving R&D programs drawing notice.

