SQM sells stake in lithium project to China's Genfeng for $87.5M

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) agrees to sell its 50% stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina to China’s Ganfeng Lithium for $87.5M plus an additional $50M deferred payment if goals for selling lithium are met once the project is operational.

SQM says it will focus its efforts on lithium brine project expansions in Chile and developing its hard rock lithium joint venture with Kidman Resources in Australia.

As a result of the deal, Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) says its stake in Cauchari-Olaroz would rise to 62.5% from 50%, and Ganfeng Lithium, which will own 37.5% of the project, will provide a $100M loan to LAC to help pay for its part in initial capital expenditures.