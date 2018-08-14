On Deck slumps premarket as BTIG downgrades to sell

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) declines 4.77% in premarket trading after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer cuts his rating to sell from neutral saying the stock's price is overextended given the company's uncertain growth prospects.

It's difficult to see how the company will "generate meaningful sustained adjusted EPS growth unless we assume that its yields will rise and its net charge-offs will fall to degrees that seems unreasonable," Palmer writes in a note.

Furthermore, the growth potential of On Deck as a Service platform isn't clear since the company doesn't provide metrics for that product. ODAAS is included in "other revenue" line item, which fell to $3.3M in Q2 from $7.2M a year earlier.

Still, management asserts that it's on track to bring on a second ODAAS partner by year end and its pipeline for additional partners is growing.

So far, Palmer doesn't see the partnership with JPMorgan (its first ODAAS partner) moving the needle for the company.

