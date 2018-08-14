AVEO nabs $2M milestone from CANbridge on China OK of CAN017 trial

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) announces that the China National Drug Administration has signed off on an IND application from CANbridge Life Sciences for a Phase 1b/2 study assessing CAN017 (AV-203) in patients with esophageal squamous cell cancer.

The action triggers a $2M milestone payment to AVEO as stipulated under its March 2016 agreement with CANbridge. AVEO is eligible to receive up to an additional $40M in development and regulatory milestones and up to $90M in commercial milestones.

AVEO will pay a portion of the milestone payment to Biogen Idec International GmbH as a sublicensing fee.