Jefferies sees upside with Vegas casinos stocks

Jefferies analyst David Katz sees the recent weakness in casino stocks as an opportunity for investors to look at Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and several other names.

"We believe the positive regional fundamentals are bolstered by the forthcoming accretive acquisitions, which grow the EBITDA by 31% in 2019," advises Katz.

Katz and team call the 8.7X 2019 EBITDA and 8.0X 20202 EBITDA trading multiples on Boyd compelling amid the recent pull-back.

Jefferies also lines up Buy ratings on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) amid the post-earnings casino sector shakeout.

