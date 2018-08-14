Nvidia unveils Turing architecture, three graphics cards coming in Q4

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) officially unveils its Turing GPU architecture and it looks like the gaming-focused GeForce GPUs will debut at the Gamescom event on Monday.

Nvidia says Turing “features new RT Cores to accelerate ray tracing and new Tensor Cores for AI inferencing which, together for the first time, make real-time ray tracing possible.”

Ray tracing is a rendering technique that produces realistic lighting effects in games.

Nvidia says Turing can render graphics 6x faster than its Pascal-based chips. The Turing architecture also features Tensor Cores, processors to accelerate deep-learning training and inferencing for up to 500T tensor operations a second.

Three Turing graphics cards are set for a Q4 debut: Quadro RTX 8000 (48GB memory, estimated price of $10K), Quadro RTX 6000 (24GB, $6,300), and Quadro RTX 5000 (16GB, $2,300).

Head to The Verge to see the Gamescom teaser video and why it hints at the GeForce debut.

Nvidia shares are up 1.3% premarket to $259.50.

