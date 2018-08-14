Dosing underway in study of Inovio's HIV vaccine

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NYSEMKT:INO) PENNVAX-GP's ability to enhance the immune system's capacity to eliminate or provide long-term control of HIV infection.

The main study will involve 45 HIV-positive adults who initiated antiretroviral therapy during chronic infection. Participants will receive either PENNVAX-GP, INO-6145 or placebo. Both vaccines will be co-administered with with INO-9012, an IL-12 DNA immune activator.

In the uncontrolled second study, participants who initiated antiretroviral therapy during acute HIV infection will receive PENNVAX-GP + INO-9012.

The primary objectives are safety, tolerability and immunogenicity. The secondary objective is PENNVAX-GP's anti-reservoir activity.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is December 2020.