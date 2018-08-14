Starwood Property Trust reports private offering of $300M senior notes

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is offering $300M principal amount of unsecured senior notes due August 2023 in a private offering.

STWD sees using proceeds to repay part of amount outstanding under its existing repurchase agreements; any remaining proceeds will go to general corporate purposes, which could include repayment of debt and paying some of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of some businesses from GE Capital Global Holdings.

Source: Press Release

