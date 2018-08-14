Tapestry +5.5% on earnings beat

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reports revenue growth of 31% in Q4, driven by the acquisition of Kate Spade and organic growth.

Coach net sales increased 5% to $1.10B, comparable-store sales rose 2%.

Kate Spade net sales was $311.9M, comparable-store sales declined 3%.

Stuart Weitzman net sales down 17% to $72.9M.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 120 bps to 68%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate deleveraged 180 bps to 52.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 50 bps to 15.3%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $6.1B to $6.2B; Operating income: to exceed the revenue growth rate; Net interest expense: ~$50M; Tax rate: 21% to 22%; Diluted EPS: $2.70 to $2.80.

TPR +5.5% premarket.

