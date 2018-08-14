Canadian Solar -6% as Q2 revenue misses estimates, full-year guidance cut

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) -6.1% premarket after Q2 earnings beat estimates but revenues decline 6% Y/Y to $650M, well below expectations, and the company cuts full-year guidance for revenue and shipments.

CSIQ says Q2 solar module shipments totaled 1.7 GW, including 246 MW shipped to its own solar projects not recognized into revenue; guidance called for 1.5-1.6 GW.

But CSIQ lowers its full-year outlook for revenue to $4B-$4.2B from previous guidance of $4.4B-$4.6B and for PV module shipments to 6.0-6.2 GW from its prior forecast of 6.6-7.1 GW, reflecting the expected reduction of shipment volumes to the Chinese market in H2 in the wake of the country's policy changes.

For Q3, CSIQ sees revenues of $790M-$840M vs. $1.11B analyst consensus estimate, with total solar module shipments of 1.5-1.6 GW, compared to shipments of 1.87 GW in the year-ago quarter.

CSIQ also says it will reduce previously announced capacity expansion plans of its ingot operations by 355 MW, achieving year-end nameplate capacity of 1.65 GW; solar cell capacity plans by 800 MW, ending the year with a nameplate capacity of 5 GW; and module expansion plans by 780 MW, ending the year at 9.13 GW.