E*Trade July DARTs fall 8.2% from June

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) reports July daily average revenue trades of 250,787, down 8.2% from June and up 20% from July 2017.

Derivatives represented 34% of July DARTs, compared with 32% in June.

Ended month with about 3.9M brokerage accounts, down 4,235 from June.

Customer margin balance of $11.0B, unchanged from June, and up 36% from $8.1M a year earlier.

Customers were net buyers of approximately $0.9B in securities during the month.

Source: Press Release

Previously: E*Trade Q2 beats consensus, citing robust customer trading (July 19)