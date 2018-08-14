Tesla forms special committee to evaluate go-private proposal

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) board announces that it has formed a special committee comprised of three independent directors to act on behalf of the company in connection with Elon Musk’s go-private plan.

The special committee is made up of Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice.

The special committee says it not yet received a formal proposal from Musk, nor has it reached any conclusion as to the advisability or feasibility of such a transaction.

The special committee has retained Latham & Watkins as its legal counsel and intends to retain an independent financial advisor to assist in its review of a formal proposal once received. The company has separately retained Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as its legal counsel in this matter.

Getting to the meatier part of the update, the special committee has the full power to evaluate alternatives to any transaction proposed by Musk.

The special committee expects to provide a further update concerning the process as soon as practicable.

TSLA -0.03% premarket to $355.95.

Source: Press Release