Viveve launches study of CMRF in stress urinary incontinence in women

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) initiates a Canada-based study, LIBERATE-International, evaluating its cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) technology for improving stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women.

The primary endpoint of the 100-subject, double-blind, sham-controlled trial is the mean change from baseline in one-hour Pad Weight Test at month 6 post-treatment.

A U.S.-based study, LIBERATE-U.S., should start in the coming months.

If the two studies are successful, marketing applications will be filed in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Concurrently, the company announces that its Viveve System is now approved for sale in Argentina for the improvement of urinary incontinence.