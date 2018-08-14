BHP, union extend labor talks at Escondida copper mine

The union at the Escondida copper mine in Chile has called off a strike planned to start today after agreeing to extend talks with operator BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) for another day.

The extension follows five days of talks over pay at the mine that have been mediated by Chile's government.

Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, produced 925K metric tons of copper last year.

The union at Chile’s Caserones copper mine says it also is postponing a strike over a new labor contract in order to continue government-mediated talks.

