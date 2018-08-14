ReWalK Q2 revenues down 10%; shares down 7% premarket

ReWalK (RWLK) Q2 results: Revenues: $1.8M (-10.0%); Net Loss: ($5.8M) (+7.9%); Loss Per Share: ($0.18) (+51.4%); Quick Assets: $9.1M (-37.7%); CF Ops: ($9.1M) (+18.8%).

VA updates national coverage policy which expands access to ReWalk exoskeletons.

ReWalk received the first tranche of $5M as part of a $20M investment agreement with Timwell Corporation Limited.

ReWalk extended its agreement with the Wyss Institute at Harvard University to June 2022 to complete additional research programs for its groundbreaking soft exo-suit

2018 Guidance: Lower end of $9M to 11M.