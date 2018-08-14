Onconova Therapeutics Q2 revenues up 67%; shares up 5% premarket

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX +0.5% ) Q2 results: Revenues: $0.5M (+66.7%); Net Loss: ($4.5M) (-73.1%); Loss Per Share: ($0.07) (+75.9%); Quick Assets: $29.5M.

Upcoming Milestones: Top-line data for the pivotal Phase 3 INSPIRE study. Total enrollment is expected to be 360 randomized patients.

Presentation of updated efficacy and safety data from rigosertib/azacitidine combination Phase 2 studies in MDS at a medical meeting

Regulatory submissions for the Phase 3 trial in MDS of the combination program.

Advance of RASopathy collaborative program to the clinic funded by NCI CRADA.

Investigator initiated studies for rigosertib indications beyond MDS.

IND for Dual CDK 4/6 + ARK5 inhibitor ON 123300 (IND studies funded by HanX Biopharmaceuticals).