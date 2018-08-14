Barclays upgrades Nielsen on Elliott stake, 60% chance of sale

Barclays upgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from Underweight to Equal Weight and raises the price target from $21 to $27, an 8% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Manav Patnaik sees Nielsen’s potential to remain a standalone business as grim but updates the name on Elliott Management acquiring a stake.

The analyst’s price target assumes a 60% likelihood of an outright sale with a downside at $15 if there’s no action at all.

Nielsen shares are up 2% premarket to $25.10.

