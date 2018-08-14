Ford subsidiary to partner with Alibaba on connected car platform

Ford (NYSE:F) subsidiary Autonomic Partners says it's partnering with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to create an open cloud-based platform for connected cars in China.

The platform is being designed to provide standardized data and infrastructure for developers to quickly build value-added software programs for interacting with connected vehicles.

"This new software could help deliver a better in-vehicle connectivity and mobility experience for Chinese consumers, such as helping residents plan transit journeys, managing a large-scale fleet for a ride-hailing business, and even routing self-driving cars on busy streets," according to Ford's release.

Autonomic has opened an office in Shanghai to further develop the platform in China.