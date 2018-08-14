Cancer Genetics Q2 revenues up 6%; shares up 4% premarket

Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Q2 results: Revenues: $7M (+6.1%); Net Loss: ($3.6M) (-28.6%); Loss Per Share: ($0.13) (+18.8%); Quick Assets: $1.6M (-60.0%).

Appointed Michael McCartney as Chief Commercial Officer.

Completed sale of wholly-owned subsidiary BioServe Biotechnologies (India) to REPROCELL for $1.9M in April.

Raised $2.5M through a convertible note financing in July.

The consolidation West Coast molecular profiling laboratory and relocation of most of these activities to New Jersey and North Carolina laboratories is currently expected to be complete by the end of Q3.