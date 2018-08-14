Cannabics Pharma teams up with Eroll Grow Tech to develop pot growing device for home use

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX) will collaborate with Eroll Grow Tech Ltd. (Seedo) to develop a fully automated controlled device for growing medical cannabis at home. According to the companies, the product will be managed and controlled by an AI algorithm and monitored by a smartphone app.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cannabics will purchase up to 20% of Seedo's common stock and will receive up to $8M in royalties with a minimum guarantee of $500K in fiscal 2019. Seedo will receive a one-year warrant to purchase 1M Cannabics common shares at $2 per share.