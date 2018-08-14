Morgan Stanley raises Salesforce target to new high; CRM +1.2%

Morgan Stanley raises its Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) price target from $153 to the Street-high $178.
Firm thinks the MuleSoft integration and Salesforce’s cloud offerings give the company a strong positioning to be the vendor of choice for digital transformation.
Key quote: "Unlocking data trapped in legacy systems via MuleSoft brings SFDC to the forefront of driving digital transformation for its customers. Consensus expectations likely underestimate this growth potential and SFDC’s improved M&A track record."
Rating maintained at Overweight.
Sources: StreetAccount/Bloomberg.
Salesforce shares are up 1.2% premarket to $146.20.
