Tech | On The Move

Morgan Stanley raises Salesforce target to new high; CRM +1.2%

|By:, SA News Editor

Morgan Stanley raises its Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) price target from $153 to the Street-high $178.

Firm thinks the MuleSoft integration and Salesforce’s cloud offerings give the company a strong positioning to be the vendor of choice for digital transformation. 

Key quote: "Unlocking data trapped in legacy systems via MuleSoft brings SFDC to the forefront of driving digital transformation for its customers. Consensus expectations likely underestimate this growth potential and SFDC’s improved M&A track record."

Rating maintained at Overweight.   

Sources: StreetAccount/Bloomberg

Salesforce shares are up 1.2% premarket to $146.20.    

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox